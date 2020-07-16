Actor Sreenath Bhasi’s recommendations for your lockdown watching

16 July 2020 15:56 IST

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Watch List, we have Mollywood actor Sreenath Bhasi sharing his list of favourite movies that he recommends. "The lockdown helped me revisit a few yesteryear hits and catch up on some must-watch flicks that I had missed," says the actor.

The Good, the Bad, the Weird

A still from ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’

I love this South Korean action flick, which was inspired by the 1966 classic Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly starring Clint Eastwood. If you haven't watched Korean movies, this would be a great entry.

Raging Bull

Robert De Niro in a still from ‘Raging Bull’ | Photo Credit: AP

Martin Scorsese's biographical sports drama showcases a brilliant performance from Robert De Niro. Shot entirely in black and white, it is also technically also well-made.

Scarface

Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’

Apart from the gritty characterisation of Tony Montana, masterfully played by Al Pacino, one big attraction for me in this Hollywood crime drama is Giorgio Moroder's unique music.

Merku Thodarchi Malai

A still from ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Set in the foothills of the Western Ghats, what I most love about this Tamil drama is its arresting visuals. Cinematographer Theni Eswar's camerawork is atmospheric. However, the movie is more beautiful than just its frames.

Manichitrathazhu

A still from Manichitrathazhu

Undoubtedly an evergreen classic in Malayalam with such a big star cast. It has one of the best scripts in Mollywood. I watched the movie again this lockdown.

