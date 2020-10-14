Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition still ‘critical’, say doctors

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and Bengali cinema legend Soumitra Chatterjee during the 59th National Film Awards 2012 in New Delhi on May 03, 2012

14 October 2020 17:56 IST

The actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be “critical” on Wednesday, though his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian said.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a “confusional state” but his fever has subsided, they said.

“He is stable but critical. He had slept well last night. All of his parameters are normal but sodium-level is high. We are keeping a close watch on his health condition,” they said.

Intermittent non-invasive ventilator support is being provided to the veteran actor whose oxygen saturation has improved, the doctors said.

He is likely to undergo another COVID-19 test during the day, they said.

“Chatterjee is still in a confusional state which is progressive in nature with COVID-related encephalopathy and metabolic encephalopathy.

“He continues to be restless, arousable and has mild agitation and involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalised seizure event occurred. His neurological condition is also improving,” they said.

“Medicines will continue to keep his heart rate and blood pressure stable, and we have decided to reduce steroids,” they said.

Chatterjee had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.