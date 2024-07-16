GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Siddharth’s next with Sri Ganesh goes on floors

The film also stars Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar

Published - July 16, 2024 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Devayani, Chaithra Achar,  Sarath Kumar, Siddharth and Meetha Raghunath from the pooja ceremony

Devayani, Chaithra Achar,  Sarath Kumar, Siddharth and Meetha Raghunath from the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: @ShanthiTalkies/X

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with 8 Thottakkal director Sri Ganesh for a new film, which also stars veteran actors Sarath Kumar and Devayani, and actors Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. The film went on floors on Monday.

Arun Viswa’s production banner Shanthi Talkies took to their official social media handles to post pictures from the pooja ceremony.

Siddharth interview: In ‘Indian 2,’ Kamal Haasan let me compete with him

Tentatively called Siddharth 40, the film is the banner’s second production venture. Interestingly, on Sunday, the banner celebrated the first anniversary of their debut production venture, Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Other details regarding their new project remain unknown at the moment. Siddharth, who is currently in the limelight for Indian 2, also has Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan; and Miss You, co-starring Ashika Ranganath, among other projects in the lineup.

Notably, with Siddharth 40 and Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Genie, Devayani is returning to Tamil cinema after 6 years. It is also noteworthy to mention that Sri Ganesh’s film marks a reunion between Sarath Kumar and Devayani; the two had starred in several hit films throughout the 90s and early 2000s, like Surya Vamsam (1997), Oruvan (1999), Paattaali (1999), Thenkasi Pattanam (2002) and Samasthanam (2002).

‘Toby’ star Chaithra J Achar on her ‘SSE (Side B)’ experience and being a risk-taker

Meanwhile, Meetha is best known for starring in films such as Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and Good Night. Chithra is best known for starring in Kannada titles such as Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B and Toby.

