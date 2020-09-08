Actor Siddaraj Kalyankar dies

Actor Siddaraj Kalyankar, who played character roles in over 70 Kannada films and several plays and tele serials, died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru late on Monday.
A native of Hubballi, the senior actor had celebrated his 60th birthday on the sets of Premaloka serial on Monday night and even posted the same on Facebook.
Kalyankar began his acting career in plays. Pateeta Pavana was his first Kannada film. His role as an 85-year-old man in Bhoomigeeta film won him appreciation. Sree Manjunath, Buddhivanta and Super were a few of his noted films. Recently, he played the lead role in Kannada serials Premaloka and Ginirama.
A resident of Navanagar in Hubballi, he is survived by wife and two sons. The funeral will be held in Hubballi. Several artists and film directors such as B. Suresh mourned his demise.
