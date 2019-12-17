Actor Shriram Lagoo passes away in Pune

Eminent theatre personality and film actor Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 92.

“I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications,” playwright Satish Alekar said.

Dr. Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played an important role in the growth of the theatre movement in Maharashtra post-Independence along with Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande. His roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli, and films such as Pinjra made him popular.

In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Laawaris.

Dr. Lagoo, affectionately called in theatre circles as ‘Doctor’, was known for his progressive and rationalist views, which he expressed without fear.

Paying tribute to Dr. Lagoo, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said: “The Marathi theatre has lost its beloved Natsamrat. There were many before him and there would be many after him, but there was nobody like him.”