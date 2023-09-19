HamberMenu
Sampoornesh Babu’s next titled ‘Martin Luther King’, release date out

The film is directed by Puja Kolluru while filmmaker Venkatesh Maha is co-producing it

September 19, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sampoornesh Babu in ‘Martin Luther King’

Sampoornesh Babu, known for his comic roles, is playing the lead in the Telugu film Martin Luther King, co-produced by director Venkatesh Maha. The film is directed by first-timer Puja Kolluru and is produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with Venkatesh Maha’s Mahayana Motion Pictures.

Martin Luther King is slated to release in theatres on October 27. Sharing the first look poster on X, formerly Twitter, Maha stated, “A remake of an essential film is equal to the remakes of all the epics from mother languages to other languages. It is for the people who could not afford reading or watching them in their original language.” There has been no official statement from the producers but the film is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Mandela starring Yogi Babu.

Sampoornesh Babu was noticed for his films Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta. The poster of Martin Luther King shows Sampoornesh wearing a crown with imagery of political leaders campaigning for votes.

Maha and Puja Kolluru spearhead Write Right Club, which nurtures aspiring writers to explore different forms of creative writing. This is their first collaboration as creative producer and director.

