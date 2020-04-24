Actor Sameera Reddy’s recommendations for lockdown viewing

The Aeronauts

A must-see for great performances. The film directed by Tom Harper is based on the book Falling Upwards: How We Took to the Air and follows the balloon expedition of scientist James Glaisher and Amelia Wren, a flamboyant aeronaut who lost her husband in a balloon accident.

It takes audiences back to a time when aeronautical expeditions were just taking flight. The movie above all celebrated the human spirit.

The Laundromat

Meryl Streep along with a bevy of stars brings to life a corruption tale, directed by Steven Soderbergh. Available on Netflix. I recommend it for the well-written script. It blows open the money laundering scam with shell companies. It shows how loopholes exploited by the rich affected ordinary people like a woman (Meryl Streep) who was unable to collect insurance payments after her husband died in a tour boat accident. This, because the boat company’s liability coverage came from a fraudulent shell company.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

This TV series is hilarious and transports you to another era. It has superb acting. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York City who discovers her knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it.

Ozark

The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who are forced to relocate their family to the Ozarks following a money laundering scheme gone wrong. I loved the twists in the plot. It is gripping.

Set it up

This comedy-love drama is an easy fun watch. The plot follows two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses on dates in New York City.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in