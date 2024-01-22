Actor Saif Ali Khan hospitalised in Mumbai

January 22, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well. As per a source, the Hum Tum star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film Devara alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar. The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

