GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Sabumon, recently seen in Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan,’ to make his directorial debut

The legal drama is set to be headlined by actor Prayaga Martin

Published - October 14, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanju Unnithan, Sabumon Abdusamad and Prayaga Martin

Sanju Unnithan, Sabumon Abdusamad and Prayaga Martin | Photo Credit: @sabumon_aka_biggboss/Instagram

Malayalam actor Sabumon Abdusamad, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Vettaiyan, is all set to make his directorial debut with a legal drama starring Prayaga Martin.

The actor, who is also a lawyer by profession, took to his social media handles to announce the news. “As an advocate of the law, I have always known my first film would come to life in the courtroom,” the actor said, while calling the film a legal drama rooted in realism.

‘Porattu Naadakam’ trailer: Saiju Kurup promises a fun satire with a social commentary

Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed. The upcoming film is set to be produced by Sanju Unnithan of Spire Productions.

Sabumon made his television debut with Surya TV’s Tharikida and feature film debut with 2002’s Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari. The actor found his major break after winning the inaugural edition of the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss in 2018.

Since then, he has acted in several notable titles, such as Jallikkattu, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Ajagajantharam, Iratta, and Thalavan. He was recently seen as a small-time baddie named Kumaresan in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.

Sequel to Asif Ali, Biju Menon’s ‘Thalavan’ announced

Published - October 14, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.