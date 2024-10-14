Actor Sabumon, recently seen in Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan,’ to make his directorial debut

Malayalam actor Sabumon Abdusamad, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Vettaiyan, is all set to make his directorial debut with a legal drama starring Prayaga Martin.

The actor, who is also a lawyer by profession, took to his social media handles to announce the news. “As an advocate of the law, I have always known my first film would come to life in the courtroom,” the actor said, while calling the film a legal drama rooted in realism.

Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed. The upcoming film is set to be produced by Sanju Unnithan of Spire Productions.

Sabumon made his television debut with Surya TV’s Tharikida and feature film debut with 2002’s Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari. The actor found his major break after winning the inaugural edition of the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss in 2018.

Since then, he has acted in several notable titles, such as Jallikkattu, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Ajagajantharam, Iratta, and Thalavan. He was recently seen as a small-time baddie named Kumaresan in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.