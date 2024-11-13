Actor Rupali Ganguly files ₹50 crore defamation suit against stepdaughter Esha Verma

Actor Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in the television serial Anupamaa, has filed a defamation suit against her stepdaughter Esha Verma.

The actor has demanded Rs 50 crore from Esha for allegedly “maligning” her character and personal life. Rupali blamed Esha for making “false and damaging statements” against her.

Rupali has said in the notice that she was upset and shocked with the comments made by Esha on various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. She added that the legal step was taken to protect her reputation.

Reports say Esha made serious allegations against Rupali and her father Ashwin Verma in a YouTube interview. “Rupali physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai. She convinced my father to send divorce papers to my mother.” She accused her father for being “a very abusive man, physically and emotionally.”

The 26-year-old Esha, daughter of Ashwin and Sapna Verma, resides in the US. Ashwin and Sapna married in 1997 before getting separated in 2008. Ashwin tied the knot with Rupali in 2013. The couple has a son named Rudransh.

