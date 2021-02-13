Roshan Mathew on raising the bar as an actor

The actor, whose upcoming film ‘Varthamanam’ releases in March, has come into his own with roles that have left an indelible impression

When many actors waited out the lockdown for shooting to resume, Roshan Mathew caught the attention of cineastes with three films of his that released on OTT. With Kappela, C U Soon and Choked, the actor has carved a niche for himself in tinsel town. While Kappela proved to be Roshan’s first hit, Mahesh Narayanan’s C U Soon gave the actor the stamp of success. Anurag Kashyap’s Choked was the actor’s first film in Hindi.

Now, Roshan is busy with exciting projects including the Vikram-starrer Cobra in Tamil; he also has Manu Warrier’s Kuruthi and veteran Sibi Malayil’s Kothu and Liquor Island with Suraj Venjarmoodu. However, it is Sidhartha Siva’s Varthamanam releasing in March, where he is cast alongside Parvathy, that will be his first theatrical release since Kappela in March 2020. “It is about the political awakening of Faiza, a student hailing from North Kerala who joins a college under Delhi University. It is about what she sees, the kind of people she meets, the kind of experiences she has, and how all those bring a change in her and mould the activist in her,” says the 28-year-old.

Roshan plays Amal, a student leader in the campus where Faiza is a student. Initially, he guides her around, but after a point he, too, becomes an observer to the changes that happen within Faiza. “[Amal] nudges her into what he believes is the path for her to take. He is an elected student leader who is not afraid to speak up when he sees injustice and to stand up for the rights of the students within the campus,” explains Roshan.

Agreeing that lockdown was a period of bitter-sweet experiences, he says he is “thankful for the good things that happened”, especially projects as exciting and unexpected as C U Soon. “It is the sort of thing that I wanted to happen at some point in my career and I am just thankful that it happened at a period when there wasn’t much chance for good work or, for that matter, any work coming my way.” So the work that I got could punctuate my hibernation period, which, in many ways, kept me going. So, strangely, there is a lot that I am thankful for in 2020.”

Decisive factor

After his début in Puthiya Niyamam (2016) with Mammootty and Nayanthara, Roshan’s filmography did not take off as expected even though there was a role in Anjali Menon’s Koode. However, playing Ameer, a speech-disabled gay youngster in Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, completely changed the picture. He believes that everything from Anurag Kashyap’s Choked to the roles he is doing now are a direct consequence of Moothon.

Roshan Mathew | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Otherwise AK [Anurag Kashyap] would not even know about my existence. Moothon helped me get the projects that I have always dreamt about. Everyone who worked in Moothon, from the cast to the technicians were people I wanted to work with before I died or before my career in cinema came to an end,” says Roshan.

Apart from the validation that comes when an actor’s work is accepted, he says such roles give an actor a lot of courage and energy to go forward and take up more projects. “But there is something beyond all that, the changes within you, which is like the way I look at myself as a performer or what I think I am capable of and so on,” he points out.

Roshan feels that Geetu “an actor’s director” gave him a “sense of freedom” and a “kind of flow” that he is now trying to discover in each project of his.“You need projects like that which set a standard. Then you will strive towards exceeding that standard in your future projects. So Moothon, for me, was the most satisfactory project I had worked in and the character I have most been in love with.”

According to the actor, it could be because of Geethu being an actor herself. He goes on to add that she is able to understand each actor and change her process of direction to get him/her to come up with the best for that character.

“At the same time, I also felt that I was doing whatever came to me, following my impulses. That is a great balance for a director to strike, you don’t take away the sense of ownership of a character from an actor but you still get exactly what you want out of that character in a particular scene.”

Roshan Mathew | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

However, he feels that working with Kashyap on Choked helped him break many barriers that he had imposed on himself in the process of filmmaking. “I come from a theatre background which gives you a lot of freedom to explore and improvise. I decided that it does not exist in cinema because there is a limited timeline and a certain objective that would not let me improvise. AK showed me that there was no need to set such close boundaries. He is a director who gets you to explore and he gets enthused when you start straying from the plan and follow your impulses,” Roshan says.

Moving on to Kappela, his first commercial hit, he is all praise for the director Musthafa. The actor remembers being pleased with the way the film had shaped up while watching it in a theatre after its release. Admitting that he was disappointed when it had to be pulled out of theatres due to lockdown. Roshan points out it was a film that went on to do extraordinarily well on OTT as it was released during the height of the lockdown when viewers were hungry for content.

However, he continues to be active in theatre as director and actor. “Otherwise, I will suffocate,” Roshan says, adding that he is excited about the forthcoming Kuruthi, which has him in an ensemble cast of some of the best actors in Malayalam cinema. “I have acted with Prithviraj (Koode), so I know what it is like to work with him. In Kuruthi, there is a brilliant cast that has actors like Mamukkoya, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Naslen K Gafoor, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu and Sagar Soorya.”