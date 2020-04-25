Actor-RJ Nethra releases podcast series based on Anant Nag’s book 'Nanna Thamma Shankara'

RJ Nethra (Sunethra Nagaraj), has been busy despite the lock-down. She has proved that four walls cannot stop her from reaching out to people or being creative. The young RJ, who wears many hats — motherhood, RJ and actor, has now donned one of a narrator.

Nethra who runs anchors Star Express for Radiocity 91.1FM from 11 am to 2 pm everyday, is working on a series of audio podcasts, which are available on Spotify and Podcast Addict besides hosting her radio show from home. The RJ has also acted in films such as 6ne Mile where she shares the screen with the National Award winning actor Sanchari Vijay and now awaits the release of Talaq Talaq Talaq, which has been screened at various film festivals, including BIFFes. She talks to MetroPlus about her podcast, RJing and more. Excerpts.

Tell us about your podcast.

It is one of a kind. It is a Kannada podcast and based on Kannada books. It will be a series. The first is based on Anant Nag’s book, Nanna Thamma Shankara, which is published by Total Kannada. In each podcast, I read out a chapter from the book and it is free.

What inspired you to make the podcast?

We are all locked down and I realised that people like to listen to the radio shows and podcasts as there are only re- runs and repeats on television. I realised that radio is something that gives some respite. I felt that people have stopped reading books. I too like audio books when I drive though I am a book lover. I thought why not make a podcast on Kannada books, which are not available as audio books. And so Nanna Thamma Shankara happened when the publishers approached me.

How do you RJ now and what topics do you cover?

We are working and recording our shows from home. My show is predominantly about interviews with actors and the film industry. With COVID-19, we cover the lock-down, give legitimate information as there is a lot of fake news going around. We try to bust myths by speaking to experts. We are basically giving information to help our listeners stay calm.

What is the status of Talaq Talaq Talaq? Are you working on any new project?

Talaq Talaq Talaq is ready for release. I play the protagonist, Noor Jahan, whose husband pronounces Talaq when he is under the influence one night. The story is about what the couple go through and how they get back together after the husband realises his mistake.

The film is based on a true story from the book Denied by Allah by Noor Zahee. It was translated into Kannada as Allah'ninda niraakrutharu by Abdul Rahman Pasha. The film is directed by N Vaidyanatha. We got a good response at film festivals and I am looking forward to its release.

How do you find time to do so many things?

I think work from home has saved me a lot of time in traffic. I find time to do new things besides spending time with the family. All I needed was to just space out my time and things fell into place.