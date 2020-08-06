‘Fleabag’, ‘Mrs America’, ‘The Fall’ and more are on actor Rima Kallingal’s watchlist for the lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram

06 August 2020 17:46 IST

Leaving out popular watches such as ‘Breaking Bag’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Pataal Lok’, ‘The Money Heist’, and ‘Dark’, actor Rima Kallingal’s Watchlist for this week is mostly around female-lead shows

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is unbelievable. Her script and acting have opened a new door in my brain. It is a comic-tragedy in so many different ways.

The Fall

This features Gillian Anderson investigating a case of a string of attacks and murder of women in Belfast, Ireland. I have been watching her since Sex Education. To see how she has altered her body language was something that captivated the actor in me. It is interesting to see how they have turned the male gaze on its head in multiple ways.

I will also add Unbelievable because it is also about women investigating crimes against women and sensitively addresses the issue of male gaze when we talk about such cases and show it in the visual medium.

Mrs America

The series shows the Equal Rights Movement that happened in the US and that too, from the perspective of a right wing conservative Republican who led a movement against it. Cate Blanchett is just amazing. It was a goosebumps moment to see the portrayal of Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan. It was riveting to watch them discuss the trials and tribulations in the feminist movements and how it is difficult to break out from the patriarchal structure.

The series show how intersectionality is brought in and how those debates happened, how class, LGBTQ rights and abortion rights have been discussed for more than 50 years. It is interesting to see how all that has contributed to the present world we are living in. I had tears in my eyes because we all need to understand that we are standing on their shoulders.

Films of Almodavar

On Disney+ Hotstar, there are a bunch of films of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodavar. All movies are so out of the box and at the same time, they are so close to human emotions that Almodavar explores, even in the midst of the weirdest of storyline.

World War II in HD Colour

Ten episodes where they discuss the events leading to the Second World War and the context in which the war was fought. It is a Western perspective but even then they have tried to be quite impartial about it. It gives us the context to understand why we are here and what has shaped the world as we know it.

Rima also adds Salt, Fat, Acid Heat as “this is for everybody who loves cooking and travelling”, Nannette by stand-up comedienne Hannah Gadsby and Our Planet, a set of documentaries with voice-over by David Attenborough with breathtaking visuals.

