Actor Redin Kingsley marries television actor Sangeetha V

Sangeetha is best known for her performances in soaps such as ‘Anandha Raagam’, ‘Aranmanai Kili’ and ‘Thirumagal’

December 11, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Redin Kingsley and Sangeetha V

Redin Kingsley and Sangeetha V | Photo Credit: @dancersatz

Tamil actor Redin Kingsley, best known for his performances in films like Doctor, Beast and Jailer, married television actor Sangeetha V (of Anandha Ragam, Thirumagal fame) on Sunday in a ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues from the industry.

Sangeetha shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account.

Redin, who first made it as a dancer in the film industry, found his break in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Nayanthara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila. Since then, he has starred in all the subsequent films of the filmmaker, namely, Doctor, Beast and Jailer, with his stellar performance in Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor making him a household name.

Some of the other notable titles that featured Redin include LKG, A1, Netrikann, Annaatthe, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Gatta Kusthi, Pathu Thala, Soppana Sundari, DD Returns, and Mark Antony. He was recently seen in Santhanam’s 80s Buildup, Nayanthara-starrer Annapooraniand the horror comedy Conjuring Kannappan.

Sangeetha has truly impressed small-screen audiences with her stellar work in soaps such as Anandha Raagam, Aranmanai Kili and Thirumagal. The actor made her transition to the silver screen with the 2021 Vijay starrer Master.

Meanwhile, since the announcement of the wedding, fans and colleagues from the industry have been sending their best wishes to the newly-married couple.

