Rashmika Mandanna’s next titled ‘The Girlfriend’; first-look video out

October 22, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

With music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the film is set to go on floors soon

The Hindu Bureau

Rashmika Mandanna in the first-look video of ‘The Girlfriend’ | Photo Credit: Geetha Arts/YouTube

Actor Rashmika Mandanna’s next is a film helmed by Chi La Sow director Rahul Ravindran titled The Girlfriend. The makers announced the film through a first-look video.

“I love her so much that she doesn’t need friends, family or anyone else. I am all she needs. I want her to be with me all the time. To have a girl I can call ‘mine’ is a different high,” says the voiceover of a male in the video as we see Rashmika, deep underwater in a lake. As the camera closes in on her face, her smile turns into a frown and she begins to run out of breath.

Though details of the plot remain unknown, it seems as if the film revolves around a toxic relationship. Also written by Rahul, The Girlfriend has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematograph by Krishnan Vasant.

Produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni, and presented by Allu Arvind under Geetha Arts banner, the film is set to go on floors soon.

Last seen in Mission Majnu, Rashmika will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula, and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow.

