Raiza Wilson tracing her journey from modelling to acting

Raiza Wilson’s life has changed from what it was a few years ago. The Bangalore based model-turned-actor is now busy choosing scripts that suit her the best. She has signed for a lead role in Pyaar Prema Kadhal. “I had a small role in VIP2 but the satisfaction was in acting with Kajol and Dhanush,” says Raiza.

She pairs with another Big Boss contestant Harish Kalyan. Pyaar Prema Kadhal is a feel-good rom-com set in the backdrop of a city. “It is a peppy script and youngsters will relate to the film,” says Raiza.

Though a known face in modelling, her popularity rose following her participation in Big Boss reality show. “I was into modelling when I was in my first year of graduation. I turned to ramp walking for pocket money and did not have big dreams then. But as days went on, it got bigger and now I am here as an actor,” she says.

She was picked up for the Big Boss show based on her modelling profile. “I had heard about Big Boss programme but not in detail. I was thrilled to hear that Kamal Haasan sir would be anchoring. I went into the show with an open mind. Initially it was difficult for me to come to terms with the inmates. It must have been the same for others too, I presume.”

Now, Raiza seems to have learnt more about how to deal with people and unpredictable situations. “Staying inside a locked house totally cut off from the outside world appeared claustrophobic to me initially. But gradually, I was able to cope with the the challenging terms and unpredictable conditions.”

Her 63-day stint in the first edition of the Big Boss took her into the drawing room of the Tamil household. Raiza is seen as a friendly character trying to listen to others. “I was really surprised to see so many supporters. People understood that I was friendly with everyone. Generally, I did not have any fights with my friends. You should know where to draw the line when you interact with your friends. Sometimes when you cross the line the struggle begins. It is like in your family, you fight and resolve quickly. Every week, I would be close to someone in the house. After all, it is a game,” she says.

Raiza feels fortunate to have learnt life’s hard lessons the easiest way. “Inside the house, we had to live on a budget. Thus, I understood the importance of valuing and respecting everything we have got. I had a lot of distractions earlier. I did not pay attention to what the other person conveys but now after the show, I am more seasoned and listen to people. My concentration has improved by leaps and bounds.”

She loves to cook chicken curry and also likes idly and dosa. “During free time I would listen to music, watch movies and read books. I have also tried my hand in cooking but I would not say that I am an expert” she chuckles.

Film offers have started pouring in after her successful Big Boss assignment. She has gained confidence to handle pressure and is sure about her choices. Raiza will always be remembered for her cute expressions. “Ada Pongaya,” she says in her own imitable style.