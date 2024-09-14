Actor-producer Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Actor Sohum Shah on Saturday announced a sequel to his 2018 critically acclaimed film, Tumbbad, a day after the movie was re-released in theatres. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the atmospheric horror drama received critical acclaim upon its release six years ago. It was produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films.

Shah assured fans that the sequel of Tumbbad will dig deeper into the theme of greed. Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king.

"With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Set in a Maharashtra village, Tumbbad explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. With the sequel, the makers promise an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of Tumbbad, the press release said.

Tumbbad, which was re-released in theatres on Friday, received a positive response from the audience.

