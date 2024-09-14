GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor-producer Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Actor-producer Sohum Shah said that the sequel of ‘Tumbbad’ will dig deeper into the theme of greed

Published - September 14, 2024 02:45 pm IST

PTI
A still from the 2018 film ‘Tumbbad’, which was released on September 13, 2024.

A still from the 2018 film ‘Tumbbad’, which was released on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Eros Now Music/YouTube

Actor Sohum Shah on Saturday announced a sequel to his 2018 critically acclaimed film, Tumbbad, a day after the movie was re-released in theatres. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the atmospheric horror drama received critical acclaim upon its release six years ago. It was produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films.

‘Tumbbad’review: the demons of the mind

Shah assured fans that the sequel of Tumbbad will dig deeper into the theme of greed. Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king.

"With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

‘Tumbadd felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity’

Set in a Maharashtra village, Tumbbad explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. With the sequel, the makers promise an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of Tumbbad, the press release said.

ALSO READ:The music for ‘Tumbbad’ required a lot of experimentation, says composer Jesper Kyd

Tumbbad, which was re-released in theatres on Friday, received a positive response from the audience.

Published - September 14, 2024 02:45 pm IST

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

