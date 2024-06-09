GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Premgi Amaren marries Indhu; pictures go viral

Premgi’s brother Venkat Prabhu, and friends and colleagues from the film fraternity, including Jai, Vaibhav and Shiva, attended the event

Published - June 09, 2024 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Premgi Amaren and Indhu at the Murugan temple in Tiruttani

Premgi Amaren and Indhu at the Murugan temple in Tiruttani

Actor-musician Premgi Amaren on Sunday married his partner Indhu in an intimate ceremony at the Murugan temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the couple’s family members, including Premgi’s brother Venkat Prabhu, colleagues and friends from the film fraternity, including Jai, Vaibhav and Shiva, attended the wedding.

Venkat on Saturday posted pictures from the reception ceremony wishing the couple well.

Meanwhile, pictures shared on social media from the wedding ceremony showed the couple in traditional attire.

Indhu and Premgi at the wedding

Indhu and Premgi at the wedding

Premgi and Indhu with the Chennai 600028 gang - director Venkat Prabhu and actors Jai, Shiva, Aravind Akash, Vaibhav and Ajay Raaj

Premgi and Indhu with the Chennai 600028 gang - director Venkat Prabhu and actors Jai, Shiva, Aravind Akash, Vaibhav and Ajay Raaj

Actor and anchor Ramya Subramaniam too shared pictures with the couple on her social media handle.

Premgi, born Prem Kumar Gangai Amaran, is the son of composer and director Gangai Amaran, and the brother of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

The actor’s first full-length role came in the 2006 Silambarasan TR starter Vallavan, but it was his brother Venkat’s debut film in 2007, Chennai 600028, that launched Premgi’s career in Tamil cinema. Since then, the actor has starred in all of his brother’s films, including Saroja, Goa, Mankatha, Chennai 600028 II, and Maanaadu among others. Venkat’s upcoming film with Vijay, The Greatest of All Time, will be the latest addition to this.

As a singer, Premgi had made his debut much before his acting stint, in 1998, in his cousin Yuvan Shankar Raja’s musical, Velai. Since then, he has sung more than 30 songs, apart from composing music for films like Thozha and Manmadha Leelai.

According to reports, Premgi had been in a relationship with Indhu for over two years before the marriage. Since the pictures from the wedding ceremony were released, fans and well-wishers have been congratulating the couple on social media.

