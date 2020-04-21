Actor-politician Tara: Where is the I in all this?

Actor-politician Tara, who started her career with the Tamil film Ingeyum Oru Gangai, ruled the Kannada film industry. The award-winning actor is remembered till date for her powerful portrayal of Subbamma in Girish Karnad’s Kanooru Heggadithi and Hasina, which she produced and was directed by Girish Kasaravalli. The National Award winning actor is now working for the cause of the poor and hungry and those who have lost their livelihoods in the film industry due to the lock-down.

While Tara feels the lock-down has helped revive human relationships and remind us of the importance of cherishing nature, the virus has caused a lot of anguish and suffering. “The entire world is locked down because of COVID-19,” says Tara. “As a child I used to listen to stories about the World War, where families had to stick newspapers to their windows and use low voltage lamps or candles. They went into hiding within the confines of their homes. Today, I feel, we too have been pushed back into our homes by this virus.

“This generation, including myself, was always on the go, working non-stop -- not the kind to stay home. I feel being a woman, staying at home is a blessing. In fact, I don’t find time for myself as I am busy cooking, cleaning and washing and also spending quality time with my family. It is, however, hard for daily wage workers. We have and are doing our bit. Everyone needs to work together to get the entire human race out of this.”

Tara met Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, and submitted a petition on behalf of the Kannada film industry. “The industry will need a lot of time to recover once the lock-down is lifted. It is not that tomorrow, the lock-down is lifted and people will flock to the theatres. It will take a lot of time for the fear to go away and for normalcy to return be it in the lives of people, their professions or even entertainment.”

The actor thanks the media for creating awareness around COVID-19. “Earlier, I felt the media was overdoing it. But now, I feel we should have become alert when the media started covering this extensively. In fact, I believe children have become experts on the topic by just watching, reading and listening to the news! Full credit goes to the journalists, who have created awareness about this virus and are working non-stop to bring news to us. I applaud the doctors, nurses and police for all the effort they are putting to treat and protect people.”

Talking of coping with the lock-down, Tara says, “I feel we have adapted to being more calm now. For instance, I have started napping at noon. Now, to return to that fast-paced life will take time.”

She applauds women for adapting to every situation. “We can work outside or inside our homes. I think we are brought up that way. We are born in one home, sent off to live in another for life, and when we grow older and lose a spouse, we live in our children’s homes. I feel even our identity is not our own. Some one gives birth to us, another nurtures us, feed us, educates us, and when we die too it is someone else who will carry us to our graves. So where does the ‘I’ come in? I feel this is a time when we must all introspect and give up our egos. I believe this is a lesson for us about our own sins. We have built buildings where trees and lakes should have thrived. Why, we have even built homes on gutters, leading to flooding of our homes. We have lived greedily, accumulating wealth, without caring for what nature and god had blessed us with. Now is the time for each of us to sit back and think where we went wrong , make amends and let go of this war of greed and ego.”

She has a word of praise in manner in which the government is handling the crisis. “I feel, we are doing very well compared to other countries. And we should look after ourselves. Our health is in our hands. This is the time to be sensitive, change our lifestyle and mindset.”