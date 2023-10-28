HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises to woman journo for 'misbehaviour'

The Malayalam actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP said he had never been disrespectful to anyone in his life, on or off the stage

October 28, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

PTI
Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malayalam Actor and politician Suresh Gopi on Saturday tendered an apology for his alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist during an interaction with reporters, saying he only treated her with affection. The former BJP Rajya Sabha MP said he had never been disrespectful to anyone in his life on or off the stage and apologised to her if she had suffered any mental agony due to his behaviour.

ALSO READ
Suresh Gopi to take over as film institute president

He said he had treated the woman journalist affectionately in the presence of other media persons. "But, in my opinion, whatever she feels about it should be respected. I tender an apology if she felt bad or suffered any mental stress anyway... Sorry," Gopi, also a national award-winning actor, said in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ:‘Garudan’ teaser: Suresh Gopi bashes up goons with a motorbike helmet

Earlier, the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the ruling CPI (M), the Network of Women in Media, Kerala and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists strongly condemned the BJP leader's behaviour with the television journalist. The KUWJ had termed Gopi's behaviour an 'insult' to all working women and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

The row erupted after a video that surfaced online purportedly showing Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice, during a media interaction in northern Kozhikode on Friday.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.