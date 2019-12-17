Actor Payal Rohatgi gets bail

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court here on Tuesday.

Rohatgi’s counselor Bhupendra Sahay Saxena moved the bail application in the court of district judge on Monday. The district judge was on leave on Tuesday so the application was moved to the court of additional district judge.

“The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each,” public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said.

The actor was detained by Bundi police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was placed under arrest on Monday. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.

The former Bigg Boss contestant had posted the objectionable content on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, on September 6 and 21 against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which the case was registered against the actress.

The Congress member had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman’s character.

She was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.