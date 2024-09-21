GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident

Actor Parvin Dabas was on Saturday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a suburban hospital in Mumbai after a car accident

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:14 pm IST

PTI
Actor Parvin Dabas.

Actor Parvin Dabas. | Photo Credit: dabasparvin/Instagram

Actor Parvin Dabas was on Saturday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a suburban hospital in Mumbai after a car accident, his family said. Dabas, 50, has appeared predominantly in Hindi and English language films such as Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Perfect Husband and The World Unseen.

Get well soon messages flood social media as video of Salman Khan wincing in pain surfaces online

His wife, actor Preeti Jhingiani, said in a statement that Dabas, the co-founder of arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League, is recuperating in Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:‘Yudhra’ movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi struggles to rev up a ragged actioner

According to the statement, the Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation. The Delhi-born actor most recently starred in Made in Heaven season two and Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti.

Published - September 21, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.