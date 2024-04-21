Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

April 21, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari (known as Munna Tiwari) died, and sister Sabita Tiwari was injured, in a car accident that took place near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh and his wife Savita were travelling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The accident took place at around 4:30 PM on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2.

The two were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district to watch the shooting of Pankaj Tripathi’s film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the accident, the two were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. However, the actor’s brother-in-law was declared dead upon arrival. His sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is now stable.

According to a source, the accident took place as Rajesh, who was driving the car, tried to avoid an auto at Nirsa Chowk, and lost control of his car, causing it to climb onto a three-foot-high divider.

Known for his roles in series like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice., Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Netflix’s Murder Mubarak and Main Atal Hoon. He also starred in the 2021 OTT film Kaagaz, directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik under Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.