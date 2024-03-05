Actor Nivetha Pethuraj slams rumours levied against her: ‘I still believe there’s some humanity left’

March 05, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam rumours about her personal life that have been doing rounds on the internet.

“Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this would have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have been under extreme stress since a few days. Please think before spreading such false news,” read Nivetha’s post.

The actor, known for her roles in films like Oru Naal Koothu, Thimiru Pudichavan and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, explained the life that her family and her have lead to state how baseless the allegations levied against her are.

“I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age of 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We’ve been in Dubai for over 20 years. Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer or director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We have lived in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in Chennai. I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I’m finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want,” her statement added.

Nivetha added that she is not planning on taking any legal action against the ones who propagated the rumours, “because I still believe there’s some humanity left in journalism, that they won’t continue to defame me like this.” Nivetha also expressed her gratitude to those who voiced out in support of her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.