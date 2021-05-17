‘Pudhupettai’ and ‘Asuran’ actor Nitish Veera dies of COVID-19

Tamil actor Nitish Veera and lyricist-director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife, Sindhuja, reportedly passed away due to COVID-19

Actor Nitish Veera, popularly known for playing small yet significant characters in movies such as Asuran, Kaala, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu to name a few, has reportedly passed away in Chennai on Monday, following complications related to COVID-19.

A host of celebrities including filmmaker Selvaraghavan and actors Vishnu Vishal and Kathir took to Twitter to express their condolences. Selvaraghavan tweeted, “Rest in peace, my Mani.” It must be noted that Nitish Veera’s best performance came in Selvaraghavan’s gangster drama, Pudhupettai, in which he essayed the role of Mani, Kokki Kumar’s (Dhanush) close confidante.

Actor Vishnu Vishal wrote about the character he played in the actor’s breakout film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. “This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you,” he said.

Last seen in Vetri Maaran’s Asuran, in which he played a negative role, Nitish Veera will be next in Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, and directed by the late SP Jananathan, who passed away earlier this year.

Meanwhile, lyricist and director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife, Sindhuja, too succumbed to COVID-19, said reports.