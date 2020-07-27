Actor Nithiin weds Shalini in an intimate ceremony

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 16:05 IST

Telugu actor Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini at Taj Falaknuma Palace

On Sunday night, Telugu actor Nithiin tied the knot with his fiancé Shalini in a close-knit wedding ceremony organised at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s family members and a few friends from the Telugu film fraternity. Keeping with the protocols warranted by COVID-19 pandemic, sanitiser stands and disinfectant tunnels were installed at the venue and social distancing norms were followed.

Leading up to the wedding ceremony, the families organised the traditional engagement ceremony as well as a sangeet that was attended by a small group of invitees.

To celebrate the actor’s wedding, the team of his new movie Rang De unveiled a video teaser on Sunday. The fun video showed the actor as the new bridegroom reluctantly getting hitched to Keerthy Suresh in the film and gearing up for new tasks post marriage, including doing the dishes at home!

Directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, the film has on board cinematographer P C Sreeram and art director Avinash Kolla, among others. The team hopes to bring Rang De to theatres during Sankranti 2021.