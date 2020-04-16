Movies

Actor Neeraj Madhav’s recommendations for lockdown viewing

Neeraj Madhav

Neeraj Madhav   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Watch List, actor Neeraj Madhav of ‘The Family Man’ fame shares the list of films and TV series that he recently caught online.

The Terror

I just finished watching The Terror Season-1 on Amazon Prime. It’s an incredible survival horror story set in the 1800s based on a true story about the crew of the ships Terror and Erabus that got stuck in the ice amidst a voyage to the find the northwest passage between the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans.

A still from ‘The Terror - Season 1’

A still from ‘The Terror - Season 1’   | Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

Luther

Luther is also on Prime starring Idris Elba. It is a crime thriller that is very dark and intriguing. It is a British crime drama series that was originally aired on BBC. I finished all five seasons of it.

British actor Idris Elba plays the lead in ‘Luther’

British actor Idris Elba plays the lead in ‘Luther’   | Photo Credit: LEON NEAL/AFP

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was so good. I lived the plot and the backdrop and the story-telling. Unfortunately, I missed it in theatres but glad that I could catch it on Prime.

A still from ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

A still from ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Expanse

The Expanse is a futuristic science-fiction thriller set in a period when the humans have colonised the solar system including the moon, Mars and a few asteroids in the belt of Jupiter.

‘The Expanse’

‘The Expanse’   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in

