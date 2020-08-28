Watch: actor Nani talks about his action thriller movie 'V'

28 August 2020 17:31 IST

An exclusive video interview with actor Nani, who speaks on his upcoming movie 'V'

'V' was to all set to court theatres on Ugadi, March 25. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans. Six months later, actor #Nani talks about a different release - bringing a big, mainstream Telugu film directly to an OTT platform.

'V' is an action thriller directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas. It will stream on Amazon Prime from September 5.

