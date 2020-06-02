Actor Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: No right to complain as there are people suffering more than us

02 June 2020 17:28 IST

Actor, best known for TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, uploaded a note on Instagram detailing her experience fighting the disease

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, on Tuesday said she is struggling with sleep after she, along with family members, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj’s son Suyesh Rawat, was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on Sunday.

The actor uploaded a note on Instagram in which she detailed her experience with the disease.

“Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us,” Mohena wrote.

“But I’d like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you all,” the former “Dance India Dance” contestant added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week Satpal Maharaj, who had tested positive for coronavirus, along with his wife and 21 other people — family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household.