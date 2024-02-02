ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer

February 02, 2024 01:27 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Poonam Pandey’s team put out the news of her death on her official Instagram handle

The Hindu Bureau

Poonam Pandey. | Photo Credit: poonampandeyreal/Instagram

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has passed away due to cervical cancer at the age of 32, according to news reports that cite confirmation from her manager. Her team posted the news of her death on her Instagram handle.

Poonam made her feature film debut with Nasha, an erotic drama that released in 2013. She made cameo appearances in films such as Love Is Poison (Kannada) and Aa Gaya Hero (Hindi). The actress also headlined the Telugu movie Malini & Co and The Journey of Karma.

She was also part of the television reality competition series Lock Upp. The show was hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut.The actor, who was diagnosed with the the last stage of cervical cancer, passed away on Thursday night, her manager confirmed to several media sites.

