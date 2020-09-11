Actor-model Poonam Pandey married to Sam Bombay

Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey

11 September 2020 16:11 IST

The couple, who had announced their engagment in July, took to social to share pictures from their wedding

Model-actor and social media star Poonam Pandey has gotted married to her fiance, film director Sam Bombay, and posted pictures of the same on their Instagram accounts.

The couple had earlier announced their engagement in July, by posting a picture of their rings with the caption, “We finally did it!”

On Thursday, September 10, both Poonam and Sam shared pictures from the wedding ceremony. Poonam posted a picture of the bride and groom from one of the events, and wrote, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier this year, Poonam was booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms. An FIR was registered against her and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police. However, the actor debunked the news later and claimed that she had been on a movie marathon at home, and was perfectly fine.