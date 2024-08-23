GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Megha Akash gets engaged to long-time partner; pictures out

According to reports, the couple had been dating for quite a few years

Published - August 23, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Megha Akash with Saai Vishnu

Megha Akash with Saai Vishnu | Photo Credit: @meghaakash/Instagram

Actor Megha Akash, best known for her roles in films like Enai Noki Paayum Thota, got engaged to her partner Saai Vishnu on Thursday (22 August).

The actor shared pictures from the event on Instagram to announce the news. The pictures show Saai sporting a silk shirt and a veshti. Megha, on the other hand, wore a beige saree and a maroon blouse for the event.

Megha Akash: Sun shines on her

Details regarding Saai remain unknown at the moment. According to reports, the couple had been dating for quite a few years.

Megha ventured into films in 2017, with Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Oru Pakka Kathai, co-starring Kalidas Jayaram. However, that film was released only in 2020 due to some delays.

It was Hanu Raghavapudi’s 2017 Telugu action thriller Lie that marked the actor’s debut in films. Since then Megha has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films, like Boomerang, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Kutty Story, and Ravanasura. Recently, the actor was seen in Vijay Antony’s action film Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.