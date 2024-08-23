Actor Megha Akash gets engaged to long-time partner; pictures out

Actor Megha Akash, best known for her roles in films like Enai Noki Paayum Thota, got engaged to her partner Saai Vishnu on Thursday (22 August).

The actor shared pictures from the event on Instagram to announce the news. The pictures show Saai sporting a silk shirt and a veshti. Megha, on the other hand, wore a beige saree and a maroon blouse for the event.

Details regarding Saai remain unknown at the moment. According to reports, the couple had been dating for quite a few years.

Megha ventured into films in 2017, with Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Oru Pakka Kathai, co-starring Kalidas Jayaram. However, that film was released only in 2020 due to some delays.

It was Hanu Raghavapudi’s 2017 Telugu action thriller Lie that marked the actor’s debut in films. Since then Megha has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films, like Boomerang, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Kutty Story, and Ravanasura. Recently, the actor was seen in Vijay Antony’s action film Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan.