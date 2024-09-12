GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor meets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to push for anti-abuse committee inspired by Hema panel

Ritabhari Chakraborty, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema, met the Chief Minister amidst ongoing street protests concerning the murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Hospital last month, following up on a request for the formation of a committee to investigate sexual abuse allegations within the Bengali film industry

Published - September 12, 2024 11:28 am IST

PTI
Ritabhari Chakraborty, Mamata Banerjee

Ritabhari Chakraborty, Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: Instagram/Ritabhari Chakraborty; PTI

Actor Ritabhari Chakraborty met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to follow up on her earlier request for the formation of a committee to investigate sexual abuse allegations within the Bengali film industry, inspired by the Hema Committee in Malayalam cinema.

Ritabhari, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema, met the Chief Minister on Tuesday, September 10 amidst ongoing street protests concerning the murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Hospital last month.

Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court raps govt for inaction, asks it to hand over full report to SIT

On Wednesday, Ritabhari shared an update on her Instagram account, stating, "The CM heard all the issues that has troubled women in the Bengali film industry." "Yesterday, chief minister @mamata official responded to our request of creating a similar body like Hema Committee. My request for the body to not have any political name or film personalities was heard," she said in another post.

Ritabhari emphasised her neutral stance, clarifying, "Not representing any party. On behalf of women in Tollywood — in a meeting yesterday — CM heard all the issues that has troubled women in the Bengali film industry for ages and a step was taken to cleanse it from these predators."

She expressed optimism but recognised the need for patience, stating, "Investigations take time, but we are hopeful for a resolution."

During her discussions with the Chief Minister, Ritabhari proposed the creation of "an unbiased committee consisting of five members." She suggested that the panel be chaired by a retired justice and include women from various professions, such as doctors and lawyers. The aim of this committee would be to investigate incidents of sexual harassment in the Bengali film industry and produce a comprehensive report.

In response to an Instagram user's query about her stance on the R G Kar case, Ritabhari said, "The case remains a top priority. While the formation of this committee is a crucial step towards protecting women in the film industry, it does not imply that the R G Kar situation has been resolved."

Top news of the day: Protesting doctors in Bengal demand Mamata’s presence at talks; Khalistan activist Pannun backs Rahul’s statement on Sikhs, and more

Previously, Ritabhari had advocated for such a committee in her social media posts, urging the Chief Minister to consider her recommendations. She had stated that establishing such a committee would be "the first step towards dismantling the system of exploitation." Reflecting on the impact of the Hema Committee's findings in Malayalam cinema, Ritabhari questioned why similar measures had not been adopted in Bengali cinema.

She voiced concerns about the safety of aspiring actresses, noting, "The reports of abuse are all too familiar to me and others I know. We have a responsibility to protect young actresses who enter the industry with dreams, only to face exploitation."

Published - September 12, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.