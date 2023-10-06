HamberMenu
Actor Madhavan visits FTII after taking charge as chairman

The actor was appointed as president of the FTII Society and Chairman of the institute's governing council, academic council and standing finance committee last month

October 06, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

PTI
Actor Madhavan

Actor Madhavan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor R Madhavan visited the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here for the first time after his appointment as chairman of the prestigious institute, it said in a release on Thursday.

During his visit on Wednesday and Thursday, he interacted with FTII students, faculty and staff, the release said.

The actor was appointed as president of the FTII Society and Chairman of the institute's governing council, academic council and standing finance committee last month.

Madhavan held meetings with the heads of academic departments and "sought valuable insights from student representatives" regarding their expectations during his visit, the release said.

He commended the FTII for successfully conducting over 450 short courses under open learning vertical, Centre for Open Learning, and organizing short courses without fee across India for learners from tribal communities as part of the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining childlike enthusiasm, calling it a driving force for creativity and excellence, the release said.

