June 05, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Thrissur

Actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, killed in an accident at Kaipamangalam on Monday. The car he was travelling collided with a van at Panambikunnu, near Kaipamangalam, at 4.30 a.m. Though Sudhi, who was critically injured in the accident, rushed to a hospital at Kodungallur his life could not be saved.

Sudhi and other television artistes Ullas Arur, Binu Adimaly and Mahesh, were returning after a programme at Vadakara. Other artists too sustained injuries.

Sudhi, who entered the cinema field through television programme, acted in many films including Kattappanayile Hrithwik Roshan and Kuttanadan Marppappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.