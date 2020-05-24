Movies

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing “absolutely fine.”

Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing “absolutely fine.”

“I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self quarantined at home,” Kumar told PTI.

The actor, who had featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, among others, said it has been ten days since the test happened and he still hasn’t developed any symptoms

“My family lives on the second floor of the building and I’m currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I’m absolutely fine,” he added.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra recorded total 47,190 coronavirus cases, with 1,577 death toll, according to the state health department.

