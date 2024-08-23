Actor Kerry Condon joins Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser in ‘Pressure’

BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Kerry Condon is all set to join actors Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in the upcoming drama Pressure. The film is set to begin shooting in UK next month.

The film, according to Deadline, is a ticking-clock drama focusing on the critical days leading up to the Normandy landings during World War II. Condon is on board to play Captain Kay Summersby, the trusted aide to Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fraser)

The story centres on James Stagg (Scott), Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer, who was entrusted with the responsibility of providing the weather forecast, a decision that would determine the success or failure of the Normandy invasion. “In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership.

“The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance,” reads the synopsis reported by Deadline.

Directed by Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai), Pressure is based on Olivier Award winner David Haig’s critically acclaimed play. The screenplay is co-written by Haig and Maras. Additional casting is underway.

Condon, best known for her role in Better Call Saul, found worldwide acclaim for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin. Up next, she will seen in Apple’s F1 movie and the Star Wars sci-fi series Skeleton Crew.

Condon will also star in the forthcoming Atomic Monster and Blumhouse supernatural thriller Night Swim alongside Wyatt Russell as well as In The Land Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds.

