Actor-Kerala Minister KB Ganesh Kumar refrains from commenting on alleged sexual misconduct in Malayalam film industry

KB Ganesh Kumar has refrained from commenting on sexual misconduct allegations in Malayalam film industry, deferring to Culture Minister

Published - August 26, 2024 01:18 pm IST

ANI
Actor-minister Ganesh Kumar.

Actor-minister Ganesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: NITHIN RK

In the wake of renewed allegations of sexual misconduct within the Malayalam film industry, actor-turned-politician and Kerala's Minister for Transport, KB Ganesh Kumar, has refrained from commenting on the issue. Ganesh stated that it is the responsibility of the Minister for Cultural Affairs to address such matters, noting that the Culture Minister has already provided clarifications.

“I won’t be able to comment on any issue at the moment. The Cultural Affairs Minister should address the matter, as he has already clarified. I am the Minister for Transport, and the media is causing undue distress. This kind of relentless pursuit is unnecessary,” Ganesh Kumar said during a media interaction.

He further added, “For the past 23 years, the media has been hunting me down, but there is no substance left in me for them to exploit.” The controversy arises amidst ongoing scrutiny of the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19.

The report exposes systemic issues related to the treatment of women within the industry, prompting the government to establish a special team to investigate the allegations. The report’s revelations have intensified public scrutiny and led to significant consequences within the industry.

Notably, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has accused renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith of misconduct, resulting in his resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Kerala’s Minister for Cultural and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, has vowed a comprehensive investigation, stating, “the government will not protect whoever is at fault. Action is assured if the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are proven.”

The scandal has also prompted sharp criticisms from filmmaker Biju, who has demanded the immediate removal of Ranjith and criticized the perceived governmental inaction. Adding to the controversy, actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused Malayalam actor Siddique, who is also the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct.

Sampath has detailed her distressing experience with Siddique, recounting that he initially contacted her through a seemingly fake social media account. She described how a professional meeting with Siddique allegedly turned into a disturbing encounter where she was assaulted and threatened.

