Actor Kavin gets married to Monicka David; pictures from the wedding out

August 20, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Celebrities, members of the film fraternity, and fans have been wishing the couple on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Kavin and Monicka | Photo Credit: @kavin.0431/Instagram

Actor Kavin on Sunday married his long-time girlfriend Monicka David in an intimate ceremony in Chennai.

The pictures shared by Kavin on his social media handles show the couple in gorgeous traditional attire, with the groom donning a simple but elegant kurta and the bride turning all the heads with her golden saree.

Celebrities, members of the film fraternity, and fans have been wishing their best to the couple on social media. Actor Pugazh of Cook With Comali fame was the first to wish the couple and share pictures from the wedding.

Kavin debuted as a small-screen actor in Vijay TV’s Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He went on to feature in the channel’s serials like Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. After featuring in uncredited roles in films like Pizza and Indru Netru Naalai, Kavin found his major role in 2017’s Sathriyan.

However, it was his turn in the third season of Vijay TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss that catapulted the actor to fame. He made his debut as a lead in 2019’s Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and followed it up with an OTT film in 2021, Lift, and a web series in 2022, Akash Vaani.

He was seen earlier this year in the much-appreciated drama Dada. Notably, Kavin has also served as an assistant director to filmmaker Nelson in 2021’s Doctor.

Kavin will be seen next in dance choreographer Sathish Krishnan’s debut film as a director. There have been unconfirmed reports that the actor will join hands with director Elan for a project which was earlier headlined by Harish Kalyan.

