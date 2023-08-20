Actor Kavin gets married to Monicka David; pictures from the wedding out

August 20, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Actor Kavin on Sunday married his long-time girlfriend Monicka David in an intimate ceremony in Chennai.

The pictures shared by Kavin on his social media handles show the couple in gorgeous traditional attire, with the groom donning a simple but elegant kurta and the bride turning all the heads with her golden saree.

Celebrities, members of the film fraternity, and fans have been wishing their best to the couple on social media. Actor Pugazh of Cook With Comali fame was the first to wish the couple and share pictures from the wedding.

Kavin debuted as a small-screen actor in Vijay TV’s Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He went on to feature in the channel’s serials like Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. After featuring in uncredited roles in films like Pizza and Indru Netru Naalai, Kavin found his major role in 2017’s Sathriyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was his turn in the third season of Vijay TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss that catapulted the actor to fame. He made his debut as a lead in 2019’s Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and followed it up with an OTT film in 2021, Lift, and a web series in 2022, Akash Vaani.

He was seen earlier this year in the much-appreciated drama Dada. Notably, Kavin has also served as an assistant director to filmmaker Nelson in 2021’s Doctor.

Kavin will be seen next in dance choreographer Sathish Krishnan’s debut film as a director. There have been unconfirmed reports that the actor will join hands with director Elan for a project which was earlier headlined by Harish Kalyan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.