Actor Kasthuri Shankar enters ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ on a wildcard

Kasthuri Shankar has entered Kamal Haasan’s ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’

Kasthuri Shankar has entered Kamal Haasan’s ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Her entry follows the elimination of contestants Saravanan and Reshma

TV anchor and actor Kasthuri Shankar, who has lately been in the news for stroking controversies on Twitter, will be the latest entrant into the Bigg Boss Tamil house this season.

The promos for tonight’s episode show the housemates being greeted by a giant box covered in gift wrap await them in the common area. As housemates eagerly moved the box, out comes Kasthuri to much surprise.

Though social media was rife with rumors of her entry, the housemates, who do not have free access to television, phone or internet are unaware of the developments. A picture posted by Kasthuri on Twitter with Meera Mithun last week also stoked speculation of her eventual entry.

Kasthuri and Meera Mithun

Kasthuri and Meera Mithun   | Photo Credit: Twitter

In clips released by Vijay TV, Kasthuri can be seen taking to the house with ease, talking to the housemates about recent happenings in the house and her opinion on them. She even cracks a joke at Cheran alluding to Meera’s accusations against him of groping.

 

Kasthuri’s entry to the house is sure to invigorate the season, which has already seen many tense moments and surprise evictions such as those of Vanitha Vijayakumar and Saravanan. As the remaining contestants navigate life in the Bigg Boss house, a new entrant with strong opinions is sure to add to the drama.

