ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Kangana Ranaut: If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections

November 03, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Kangana Ranaut also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya possible “after 600 years of struggle”

PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut during a visit to Somnath Mahadev Temple, in Gir Somnath district | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

She was offering prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning.

When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)." She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya possible "after 600 years of struggle".

ALSO READ
‘Tejas’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut’s surgical strike goes kaput

"With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world," said the actor, who played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently-released film "Tejas".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranaut also urged the government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka that was submerged under the sea.

"I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

"The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

Ranaut also talked about her upcoming films, including "Emergency" being directed and produced by her, and "Tanu Weds Manu Part 3".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US