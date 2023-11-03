HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Kangana Ranaut: If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections

Kangana Ranaut also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya possible “after 600 years of struggle”

November 03, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

PTI
Actor Kangana Ranaut during a visit to Somnath Mahadev Temple, in Gir Somnath district

Actor Kangana Ranaut during a visit to Somnath Mahadev Temple, in Gir Somnath district | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

She was offering prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning.

When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)." She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya possible "after 600 years of struggle".

ALSO READ
‘Tejas’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut’s surgical strike goes kaput

"With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world," said the actor, who played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently-released film "Tejas".

Ranaut also urged the government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka that was submerged under the sea.

"I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

"The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

Ranaut also talked about her upcoming films, including "Emergency" being directed and produced by her, and "Tanu Weds Manu Part 3".

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.