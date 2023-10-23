ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

October 23, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Written and directed by Malayalam actor Joju George, the film is touted to be a thriller based on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Joju George | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Malayalam actor Joju George is set to make his directorial debut with Pani. The film is touted to be a thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur, Kerala. Joju took to social media to release a motion poster of the movie.

Joju has also written the script of Pani. Veteran cinematographer Venu will weild the camera. The filmwill feature Joju George and Abhinaya in lead roles. Seema, Chandni Sreedhar, Prasanth Alexander, Babu Namboothiri and Bitto Davis are the other members of the cast.

The film is set to be produced by Appu Pathu Pappu Productions and ADS Studios. Vishnu Vijay is the music composer. Joju’s last release was Voice of Sathyanathan, which starred Dileep in the lead role.

Joju is awaiting the release of Pulimada. The film, directed by A K Sajan, will hit the screens on October 26. The actor will also be seen in Joshiy’s Antony. The movie is eyeing an early December release.

