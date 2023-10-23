Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

October 23, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Malayalam actor Joju George is set to make his directorial debut with Pani. The film is touted to be a thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur, Kerala. Joju took to social media to release a motion poster of the movie.

Joju has also written the script of Pani. Veteran cinematographer Venu will weild the camera. The filmwill feature Joju George and Abhinaya in lead roles. Seema, Chandni Sreedhar, Prasanth Alexander, Babu Namboothiri and Bitto Davis are the other members of the cast.

The film is set to be produced by Appu Pathu Pappu Productions and ADS Studios. Vishnu Vijay is the music composer. Joju’s last release was Voice of Sathyanathan, which starred Dileep in the lead role.

ALSO READ:‘Antony’: First look of Joju George’s film with Joshiy out

ADVERTISEMENT

Joju is awaiting the release of Pulimada. The film, directed by A K Sajan, will hit the screens on October 26. The actor will also be seen in Joshiy’s Antony. The movie is eyeing an early December release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.