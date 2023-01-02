HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident

According to a report, northern Nevada, where Renner resides, saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that brought significant snowfall and resulted in 35,000 homes losing power

January 02, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

ANI
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," a representative confirmed Variety.

Although the exact location of the accident cannot be identified, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm near New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power as of this morning.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee, best known for playing Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown. Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of The Mayor of Kingstown premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously collaborated with Sheridan in 2017’s Wind River.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.