Actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident

January 02, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," a representative confirmed Variety.

Although the exact location of the accident cannot be identified, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm near New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power as of this morning.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee, best known for playing Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown. Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of The Mayor of Kingstown premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously collaborated with Sheridan in 2017’s Wind River.