Actor Jacqueline Fernandez forays into music with debut single ‘Stormrider’

Titled ‘Stormrider’, actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut single is produced in association with LA-based record label Myst Music

Updated - September 16, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen picking up the mic with her debut single Stormrider, released in collaboration with LA-based record label Myst Music. Having been part of several noted Bollywood projects as an actor, Jacqueline will now be seen singing her own music.

ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case again

Jacqueline shared her inspiration behind her music debut. “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance.

“For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me.”

ALSO READ:Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Fateh’ starts filming in Punjab

The teaser of Stormrider dropped on Monday (September 16, 2024). The full music video is set to drop on September 20, 2024. In films, Jacqueline has starred in popular projects such as Murder 2, Race 2 and Housefull 3.

Published - September 16, 2024 03:56 pm IST

