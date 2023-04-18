ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy: ‘Can’t wait to meet you my little darling’

April 18, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Many of the actor’s industry friends and colleagues congratulated her on the announcement

PTI

Ileana D’Cruz and the picture of the baby romper she shared to make the announcement | Photo Credit: @ileana_official/Instagram

Actor Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday announced that she will soon welcome her first child. The actor shared the news in an Instagram post.

“Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” Ileana wrote alongside two photographs-- a baby romper with “And so the adventure begins” printed on it and a ‘Mama’ pendant.

Many of her industry friends and colleagues congratulated the actor on the post. Ileana's mother Samira D'Cruz commented, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby can't wait."

On the work front, Ileana recently featured in a music video of the song Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz and Badshah. Her last movie outing was Abhishek Bachchan-led The Big Bull.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US