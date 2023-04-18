Actor Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy: ‘Can’t wait to meet you my little darling’

April 18, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Actor Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday announced that she will soon welcome her first child. The actor shared the news in an Instagram post.

“Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” Ileana wrote alongside two photographs-- a baby romper with “And so the adventure begins” printed on it and a ‘Mama’ pendant.

Many of her industry friends and colleagues congratulated the actor on the post. Ileana's mother Samira D'Cruz commented, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby can't wait."

On the work front, Ileana recently featured in a music video of the song Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz and Badshah. Her last movie outing was Abhishek Bachchan-led The Big Bull.