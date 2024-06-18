GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Ian McKellen, 85, is in ‘good spirits’ and expected to recover from fall off stage in London

McKellen was playing John Falstaff in ‘Player Kings,’ a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, at the Noel Coward Theatre

Published - June 18, 2024 11:54 am IST

AP
Actor Sir Ian McKellen speaks during the press conference for the film “Mr. Holmes” at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen speaks during the press conference for the film “Mr. Holmes” at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015. | Photo Credit: Michael Sohn

Actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after he toppled off a London stage Monday during a fight scene and was hospitalized, a spokesperson said.

McKellen, 85, was in “good spirits” after doctors said a scan showed he was expected to fully recover from the fall, a spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre said.

The stage and screen veteran known for playing Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films and many stage roles over a six-decade career cried out in pain after the fall, according to a BBC journalist at the theater.

McKellen was playing John Falstaff in “Player Kings,” a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, at the Noel Coward Theatre.

Ian McKellen on returning as Gandalf in upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' Gollum movie: If I’m alive
A sign for Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, starring Sir Ian McKellen, who has been taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance, Monday, June 17, 2024.

A sign for Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, starring Sir Ian McKellen, who has been taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Jacob Freedland

He lost his footing and fell off the stage in a scene with the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy. The tumble startled theatergoers.

“Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene,” audience member Paul Critchley told the PA news agency, saying it was a shock. “He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.”

Staff and two doctors in the audience helped the ailing actor, the spokesperson said.

The theatre was evacuated and the play was cancelled. The production for Tuesday was also cancelled to give McKellen time to rest.

2024 Tony Awards: Daniel Radcliffe, ‘The Outsiders’ and ‘Stereophonic’ win big as women make strides

McKellen’s career includes playing Magneto in the X-Men films and several Shakespearean characters including Richard II, Macbeth and King Lear.

He has won a Tony Award for “Amadeus,” several Laurence Olivier Awards and has been nominated for two Oscars and several BAFTA awards.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.