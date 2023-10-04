HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were on a vacation in Sardinia when the accident took place

October 04, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

ANI
Actor Gayatri Joshi

Actor Gayatri Joshi | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Gayatri Joshi, who was seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, met with a car accident while travelling in Italy with her husband Vikas Oberoi. Gayatri and her husband were on a vacation in Sardinia when the accident took place.

Gayatri and Vikas' car reportedly collided with several cars and a camper car. As per Vikas Oberoi’s manager, the couple is doing fine. The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia. Gayatri and her husband were driving their Lamborghini when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van.

ALSO READ
Boney Kapoor speaks on Sridevi’s death, reveals she experienced blackouts

Reportedly, this resulted in an overturn on a rural road in Sardinia, and several automobiles crashed. As per media reports, the Ferrari caught fire, killing the passengers, Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67. The couple hailed from Switzerland. Gayatri Joshi, who was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, began her career as a video jockey. She represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 movie Swades, which was about an NRI NASA engineer visiting India and rediscovering his roots.

The movie received positive reviews, and Gayatri Joshi was praised for her performance .In 2005, she tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi. She has also worked as an advertising model and appeared in a number of music videos, including Hans Raj Hans' Jhanjaria and Kaghaz Ki Kashti by Jagjit Singh.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.